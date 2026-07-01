Alex Golesh explains embracing Iron Bowl rivalry at Auburn: Fans 'grow up with legit hatred'

Alex Golesh is seven months into his tenure as Auburn‘s head football coach, and he’s still adjusting to the ins and outs of living in the Loveliest Village on The Plains. But there is one simple truth that didn’t take the former South Florida coach long to embrace — Alabama is the enemy in all things.

It’s a reality the 42-year-old Golesh has been repeatedly inundated with at every Auburn fan event or booster fundraiser he’s been to since his Nov. 30 hiring.

“(The Iron Bowl rivalry) is real. … Like, I’m telling you, man, I’ve been to a lot of events, a lot of fundraisers, a lot of alumni deals, and every single message is the same,” Golesh told David Pollack on Wednesday for an upcoming segment on his See Ball Get Ball podcast. “It’s like: ‘War Eagle, beat them cats.’ ‘War Eagle, we hate those guys.’ ‘War Eagle, coach that last game …’ and they’re not joking. (Auburn fans) grow up with a legit hatred (for Alabama), and I know hate is a strong word, but that’s about what it is.”

Of course, it doesn’t help that Golesh joins the Iron Bowl rivalry with his Tigers in the midst of a tortuous six-year losing streak, with Auburn’s last victory in the series coming way back in 2019 during the second-to-last season under former head coach Gus Malzahn. Since then, the Tigers have been outscored 197-120 and fired three different head coaches — Malzahn, Bryan Harsin and Hugh Freeze — along the way.

In a concerted effort to address that slump, Golesh dedicated an entire practice period this Spring to preparing for the Iron Bowl, including blasting “Dixieland Delight” throughout the Tigers’ practice facility. Of course, that particular song has been associated with Alabama and is routinely played inside Bryant-Denny Stadium between the third and fourth quarters of all home games.

A natural distaste for the cross-state Crimson Tide wasn’t hard to tap into for Golesh, who was Tennessee’s offensive coordinator between 2021-22. In fact, Golesh’s play calling was key to the Volunteers’ 52-49 shootout victory over Alabama that snapped a 15-game losing streak in The Third Saturday in October rivalry series.

“It ain’t (hard) to dislike that team over there (Alabama), I spent two years at Tennessee where man oh man was it something you’d hear about every day,” Golesh told Pollack. “But this state is so unique in the sense that there’s no pro sports and everybody grows up and you’re either an Alabama fan or an Auburn fan and there’s no in between. (That’s) something I understood really, really quick.

“Now I’ve been to enough events in Georgia where they’re like: ‘Coach, don’t get it twisted, we don’t like these cats (at Georgia) either,” Golesh concluded. “So, obviously, (rivalries are) what makes this league incredible, that’s what makes college football incredible in itself. But that’s what makes being at Auburn really, really special, is those rivalries.”

Of course, Golesh also understands he’ll need to win games against those hated rivals if he wants to keep coaching on the Plains for more than a couple of years.