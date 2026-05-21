Anonymous SEC coach analyzes Alex Golesh's fit at Auburn

Former USF head coach Alex Golesh enters the 2026 college football season as one of six new coaches in the Southeastern Conference. Following six consecutive sub-seven-win seasons, Auburn tabbed Golesh as the coach to lead the program into the future.

Across three seasons at USF, Golesh led the Bulls to a 23-15 record and two bowl game victories. USF finished at 9-4 in 2025, although Golesh departed prior to its final game of the season (Cure Bowl vs. Old Dominion). The Bulls reached as high as No. 18 in the AP Rankings, thanks to wins over No. 25 Boise State and No. 13 Florida to open the season.

Auburn is seeking a return to national relevance under Golesh. The Tigers have not posted a 10-win campaign since 2017.

Multiple opposing coaches spoke to Athlon Magazine for its preseason preview edition. In one of those anonymous interviews, an opposing SEC coach told the magazine that they believe Golesh is a ‘pretty good fit’ at Auburn.

Anonymous SEC coach believes in Alex Golesh to succeed at Auburn

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“Honestly, [Alex Golesh] is a pretty good fit,” the coach said. “You see him paired with [defensive coordinator] D.J. [Durkin], and he’s a grinder. I see how the system could be attractive. You bring your quarterback with you, and there’s not a big learning curve there. I could see them having success.

“They were really good on defense last year. They were the best defense that we saw. You add some offense with it, and they can be pretty good. I sense that there’s gonna be a mentality to be who they are and not conform to the past and how things have been run there.

“Teams that play them early, there’s gonna be a surprise with how efficient they are with the guys that have been in that system.”

Thirteen players from last season’s USF team followed Golesh to Auburn via the Transfer Portal. A 2025 Second Team All-AAC selection, quarterback Byrum Brown, leads the way, as he looks to blossom in the SEC in his final season of college football. In 12 games last season, Brown passed for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. He dominated on the ground as well, totaling 1,008 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

The first game of the Alex Golesh era at Auburn will take place on Sept. 5. The Tigers will go up against the Big 12’s Baylor Bears, in a rematch of last season’s season opener. Auburn won that game 38-24.