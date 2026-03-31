Auburn is already preparing for the Iron Bowl. On Tuesday, On3’s Justin Hokanson posted a clip from Auburn’s practice that showed the team blasting “Dixieland Delight” through its practice field speakers during its period dedicated to the Iron Bowl preparation.

The song is a staple at Alabama home games. Between the third and fourth quarters, Denny-Bryant Stadium speakers blare the iconic song as Alabama fans chant along with their own added lyrics.

In new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh‘s debut campaign, the Iron Bowl will be at Alabama on Nov. 28. He’s ensuring his team will be ready for the unavoidable raucous that’ll be present. When Golesh was hired in December, he emphasized the importance of winning the Iron Bowl.

Period 5: “Iron Bowl.”



Dixieland Delight blaring. pic.twitter.com/4VbjCDJzYa — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) March 31, 2026

“As a competitor in any way, you strive for the competition to be elite,” Golesh said. “This is the greatest conference in the entire country. The rivalries you just mentioned are the greatest rivalries in college football. The hair on my arm just stood up thinking about the Iron Bowl.

“I absolutely can’t wait to be a part of, to be back to being a part of, rivalries like that. … If you’re any sort of a competitor, if you’re in this game, that’s what you live for. We’ll be ready to rock.”

The iconic rivalry game hasn’t been kind to Auburn in recent years. Alabama has won the last six meetings between the two teams. Moreover, the Crimson Tide boasts a 52-37-1 all-time record against the Tigers.

Golesh is determined to end Auburn’s win drought in the upcoming season. Golesh and his staff reeled in 39 transfers this offseason, while adding 21 freshmen.

Most notably, former USF quarterback Byrum Brown followed Golesh to Auburn. Brown was the No. 5 QB in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Golesh is excited to see what his team can accomplish in his first year at Auburn.

“What you’re going to get from me, from our staff and as we get rolling our players, is the hardest-working, toughest, grittiest program in the entire country,” Golesh said. “We’re going to work day in and day out. We’re going to find wins at every single margin we can find.

“We’re going to build a process-driven program. A process-driven program where we wake up and worry about winning every single aspect of our lives every single day.”