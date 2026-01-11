Auburn blows out, upsets No. 15 Arkansas

Auburn walked into Neville Arena in the danger zone after starting SEC play with two losses. Arkansas came to town 2-0 in the SEC and ranked No. 15 in the country. Losing would have put first-year head coach Steven Pearl in a tough position, needing to find a way to beat John Calipari.

Pearl got the job done and then some, watching his Auburn team blow out Arkansas. A dominant performance from start to finish, the Tigers wound up winning 95-73.

Keyshawn Hall quickly found himself becoming the game’s main storyline, putting together a clinic on the offensive end. Hall finished with 30 points, shooting 11 of 14 from the field. Four of his five three-point attempts also dropped. By far Hall’s best outing of the year and in a spot where Auburn needed it the most.

On the flip side, almost everybody on the Arkansas end struggled. Nobody will be too surprised to learn true freshman phenom Darius Acuff Jr. led the team in scoring with 19 points. But the Razorbacks did not share the ball all too well, finishing with only eight assists. Pair that with 11 turnovers and it’s not a ratio Calipari will be too thrilled with.

Rebounding turned out to be one of the biggest factors in the result. Auburn was +9 on the glass, doing most of its work on the defensive end. Arkansas did not do a good enough job getting second opportunities after misses.