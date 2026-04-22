Auburn center Emeka Opurum enters NCAA transfer portal

Auburn center Emeka Opurum entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played two seasons with the Tigers.

Opurum averaged just nine minutes per game this year, prior to being ruled out for the season due to a medical condition, but he provided valuable depth in case of foul trouble or injuries. Steven Pearl emphasized that the staff’s focus was on Opurum’s health and expressed confidence that he will fully recover and return next year. However, Opurum will look elsewhere in the portal.

“Our priority is Emeka’s health and well-being,” Pearl said. “We look forward to Emeka making a full recovery and returning next season.” Opurum, a transfer from Butler Community College, appeared in six games and averaged 3.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 9.6 minutes per game.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Opurum was a four-star recruit out of Trinity International Schools (Lagos), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 1 center in the class and the No. 3 overall prospect in the class.

“Yeah, I love Mek, man. He’s so coachable, and he’s such a wonderful kid. I got so much love for Mek,” Pearl said of Opurum directly before the team traveled to Las Vegas for the Players Era Tournament. “He’s just such a sponge, such a coachable kid. I mean, I think he’s played well in games that he’s supposed to play well.

“His whole thing is just got to stay right and stay ready…He’s got to be ready to go out there and give us quality minutes, whether there’s injury or foul trouble or we just need an extra body out there. I know he will be because he prepares with the best of them. And he’ll be excited and ready to go.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.