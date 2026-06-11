Auburn CF Bristol Carter enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Auburn center fielder Bristol Carter has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Carter made 45 starts as a junior for the Tigers this season and hit .298 with an .812 OPS. He also stole 31 bases, a top-30 mark nationally.

Across his two seasons on The Plains, the Oak Ridge, N.C. native made 85 starts and tallied 79 hits and 38 RBI. Carter transferred to AU from East Carolina after his freshman season, where he hit .346 and drove in 31 runs.

Carter is a contact machine. He’s struck out in less than 15 percent of his at-bats in each of his three seasons at the college level. He went down on strikes just 24 times this season and walked 29 times, easily his best single-season mark.

His speed really became a weapon for the Tigers this spring. He stole 18 bags across his first two college seasons, but ramped things up in a big way as a junior. His 31 steals ranked third in the SEC and easily led Auburn.

Power has never been a part of Carter’s game as he’s hit two home runs each season at the college level. He’s also finished with seven doubles all three years.

Carter becomes the first Auburn starter to enter the portal since the Tigers’ 2026 campaign came to an end last weekend. Right-handed pitchers Justice De Jong, Mason Koch and Saxon Roberts are among the others that have entered thus far.

Auburn was No. 4 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

For the second year in a row, Auburn baseball’s season has come to an end in a super regional at Plainsman Park. The Tigers were the No. 4 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament after an impressive season that saw head coach Butch Thompson’s club win 17 SEC games.

Auburn lost its first tournament game against Milwaukee but survived the loser’s bracket and rattled off four-straight wins to return to supers. The Tigers then lost back-to-back games at home vs. Ole Miss, ending one of the better seasons in program history that did result in a trip to the College World Series. Auburn’s season finished at 42-22. It is still seeking its first national title in program history.

“I love the momentum we’ve built thanks to our fans,” Thompson said following the season-ending loss to the Rebels. “The last two weeks have been pretty awesome for us. A grind, but nonetheless a lot of good memories.”

On3 is tracking every notable college baseball transfer portal move, from power conference pitchers moving to mid-major hitters jumping to the Power 4. This tracker is updated regularly throughout the calendar year.