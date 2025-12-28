Auburn defensive back Kensley Louidor-Faustin plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He made 11 appearances and three starts for the Tigers this season. He tallied 20 tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and an interception. As a true freshman in 2024, Louidor-Faustin recorded three total tackles in eight games.

Kensley Louidor-Faustin played high school football at Naples (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 508 overall player and No. 47 safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

In his senior season at Naples High School, Louidor-Faustin notched 86 tackles, 12 passes defended and five interceptions. For his efforts, he was selected to play in the All-American Bowl.

Louidor-Faustin is the 22nd Auburn player who has announced his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. Of course, roster turnover is expected when a new head coach takes over a program.

In November, Auburn hired Alex Golesh to replace Hugh Freeze, who spent three years at the helm of the program before being fired. Although Auburn is experiencing a mass exodus of transfers, Golesh is confident in the program’s future.

“This is going to be the most exciting brand of football we have played around here for a really long time,” Golesh said at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to do things the right way, and we’re bringing championships right here to Auburn! We will bring pride back to the Plains!

“What you’re going to get from me, from our staff and as we get rolling our players, is the hardest-working, toughest, grittiest program in the entire country. … We’re going to find wins at every single margin we can find.”

Auburn hasn’t posted a winning season since 2020 when it finished with a 6-5 record. Golesh spent the past three seasons as USF’s head coach. Golesh led the Bulls to a 23-15 overall record and a 14-10 mark in conference play.

Now, Golesh will look to return Auburn to its former heights. Golesh and Co. will undoubtedly have a busy offseason ahead of them.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.