Auburn sophomore forward Elyjah Freeman has entered the Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He is seeking his third program in as many seasons.

In his lone season at Auburn, Freeman averaged 9.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for a Tiger team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Prior to landing at Auburn, Freeman starred during his freshman season at Lincoln Memorial.

There, Freeman was named South Atlantic Freshman of the Year, First Team All-SAC, and SAC All-Freshman Team. He averaged 18.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists for the Railsplitters in 2024-25.

The first season of the Steven Pearl era at Auburn was certainly disappointing, as the program missed the NCAA Tournament a season removed from playing in the Final Four. The Tigers accrued a 17-16 record and campaigned heavily for a bid to the Big Dance, but they fell just short.

“If you look at our résumé, if you compare us to the rest of the teams on the bubble, which I’m happy to go over all these notes with you, we deserve to be in the tournament,” Pearl said following his team’s loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

“None of the teams in the bubble, if they play our schedule, I really don’t think they’re going to perform as well as we did this year. I just don’t. I’m just going to fight for my guys on that. I’ll stand on that. So I’m going to watch this, break down, see the things we did well, didn’t do well. We’ll get back to Auburn, we group, see what the committee decides.”

Elyjah Freeman departs after just one season at Auburn

Instead of packing it up after the NCAA Tournament snub, however, Auburn accepted a bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). Freeman scored 19 points, his most in a game since Dec. 29, in a March 22 victory over Seattle in the Second Round of the NIT.

It appears as if Freeman will not be the lone player departing ahead of Pearl’s second year with the program. Things should be different this time around, however, for the son of the former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl announced his retirement on Sep. 22, less than one month before tipoff of the 2025-26 season, leaving his son not much time to establish his own culture heading into the season.

It will now be up to Steven Pearl to once again re-establish Auburn as one of the SEC’s powers after a down year in the conference. Elyjah Freeman, however, will not be sticking around to help.