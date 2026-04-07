Auburn forward Filip Jovic plans to enter Transfer Portal

Auburn forward Filip Jovic plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. The 6-foot-9 freshman spent one season in the program.

During his 35 games at Auburn, Jovic averaged 5.9 points, starting nine contests. He also added 4.1 rebounds, grabbing more offensive boards than defensive in 18 minutes per game.

Auburn finished the season with a 20-16 record, falling just short of the NCAA Tournament bubble as part of the Selection Committee’s First Four Out. In Year One under Steven Pearl, the Tigers accepted a bid into the NIT and played postseason basketball.

Jovic arrived as a three-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, sitting at No. 198 overall in the 2025 class. Originally from Serbia, he started his career overseas with Mega. There, he averaged 10.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 44 games across two seasons.

Now 21, he still has three years of eligibility remaining in college. Now adjusted to the American game, he could become a valuable pickup for any team that targets the Serbian native in the transfer portal this spring.

Charles Barkley on missing NCAA Tournament

Charles Barkley has grown used to seeing Auburn compete in the NCAA Tournament. Not this year, though, as the Tigers were one of the first teams on the outside on Selection Sunday. Many debated whether or not they deserved to get in. Plenty of metrics favored Auburn, only to hold an overall record of 17-16.

Opinions on the matter did not stop with Barkley, either. He gave his thoughts on whether or not Auburn should have been included in the field. As much as Barkley loves his alma mater, his belief is that the right decision was made.

“Auburn should not have got in,” Barkley said. “I love Steve(n) Pearl but we playing in the NIT tonight. We didn’t deserve to get into the big dance. We were too inconsistent all year. I hate saying that but I didn’t think we deserved to get in… They just didn’t finish well enough.”

Auburn lost eight out of its last 10 games. Kentucky and LSU were the two wins, both of which were on the Plains. What hurt the most is that three of the losses came against non-NCAA Tournament teams. To say the resume took a major dive would be an understatement.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.