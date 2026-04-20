Auburn forward Sebastian Williams-Adams plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced. He was a true freshman this past season and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Prior to a rush of frontcourt additions in the transfer portal, Williams-Adams had announced his decision to return for the 2026-27 season at Auburn.

Williams-Adams made 36 appearances and 21 starts for the Tigers in the 2025-26 season. He averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 27.2 minutes per game. Williams-Adams shot 50.9% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Williams-Adams recorded a career-high 15 points in Auburn’s 91-85 win over Seattle University in the NIT. He shot a perfect 6-6 from the floor.

Sebastian Williams-Adams played high school basketball at St. John’s (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 44 overall player and No. 10 small forward in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

This offseason will be Steven Pearl‘s first as Auburn’s full-time head coach. He was promoted to HC last offseason only weeks before the 2025-26 campaign began.

Pearl led Auburn to a 17-16 overall record (NIT games not included) and a 7-11 mark in conference play during his debut season at the helm of Auburn. The Tigers narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament appearance.

While many programs in the past have refused any other postseason play invitations out of frustration, Auburn accepted an offer to play in the NIT. During a press conference, Pearl explained his decision.

“I’m here to coach basketball,” Pearl said. “The guys on my roster are here to play basketball. We’re all here to compete. I’m not going to duck away from an opportunity to go out there and prepare and compete and play basketball, because that’s what we’re here to do.”

Barring a return, Sebastian Williams-Adams won’t be helping Auburn reach the NCAA Tournament next season. Instead, the 6-foot-8 standout will aim to reach new heights elsewhere.

The NCAA Transfer Portal will officially open on April 7 and close on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.