Auburn gets elite OL target on campus for spring practice

New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh and his staff have lined up an impressive list of visitors for spring practice this weekend. One of the top visitors on The Plains is an elite trench monster.

Gilmer (Texas) four-star interior offensive lineman Ismael Camara is being heavily-courted by a slew of SEC programs and the Tigers are trying to up their standing with the 6-foot-6, 335-pounder.

It’s the third spring SEC trip for Camara, who’s also recently gotten a look at Kentucky and Alabama. The blue-chipper isn’t going to be short-changed with his recruitment and intends on giving plenty of schools a really hard look. Auburn has piqued his interest.

“Coach Golesh and I have a lot in common,” Camara previously posted when offered by AU. “We were not born here. We found our calling a world away in a sport that is our mutual obsession. Now Auburn football intersects our American journeys.

“I am told Auburn is a special place. I want to thank Coach Golesh and Coach Hoodie for building the bridge there. I’ll build from my side too and look forward to where it leads.”

Camara is the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 4 IOL in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Texas.

Thus far, SMU, Texas A&M, LSU and Texas have locked in official visits with Camara. Oregon and Tennessee are among the other programs looking to get more involved in his process. There’s still plenty of visits to be taken and programs to be sifted through before Camara comes to a decision.

Auburn landed a massive commitment last month

Golesh and Co. now have a pair of commits in their 2027 class early on. In February, the Tigers won out for Bessemer City (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is the No. 85 overall prospect and No. 8 DL in the nation. He was trending toward AU for some time and pulled the trigger on his pledge leading into the spring.

“This is like a dream coming true for me,” Moore told Rivals’ Chad Simmons about his decision. “I’ve been an Auburn fan growing up. I watched the Iron Bowl and told myself as a kid that I wanted to play in that game. I never imagined things would happen this fast. To get the offer from Auburn and now be committed — it’s shocking.”

“Every time I go to Auburn, it feels like home,” he added. “Everyone welcomes me, and the love from Auburn’s coaches is real. It just feels right — like another home.”

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage three-star tight end Tank Proctor is also committed to the Tigers very early on. He’s currently the No. 36 TE in the cycle.