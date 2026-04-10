Auburn guard Abdul Bashir has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Bashir only made six appearances for the Tigers this past season.

In his limited action, Bashir averaged 2.0 points per game, while shooting 26.7% from the field. Bashir transferred to Auburn last offseason after spending two years at Casper College, a JUCO program.

In his sophomore season at Casper, Bashir averaged 27.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He shot 41.4% from the floor and 36.8% from 3-point range. His 131 made 3-pointers were the most in NJCAA Division I.

Bashir was the No. 1 JUCO transfer in the country last offseason, according to On3’s 2025 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Now, he’ll look to excel elsewhere.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.