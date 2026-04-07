Auburn junior guard Kevin Overton plans to return to the program next season, he announced on Tuesday.

In his lone season at Auburn, Overton averaged 14.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists for a Tiger team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Overton made stops at Drake (2023-24) and Texas Tech (2024-25) before landing at Auburn this past season.

Overton scored 20-plus points on 10 separate occasions for the Tigers this season, including a 29-point effort in Auburn‘s 83-73 non-conference victory over NC State in December, and 26-point performance in Auburn‘s 92-86 OT victory over Tulsa in the NIT Championship Game.

“Auburn family, I’m excited to announce I’m gonna be back,” Overton said in a video posted to social media. “War Eagle. Let’s get to work. Let’s get to work.”

Auburn won NIT Championship in Steven Pearl’s first season

The first season of the Steven Pearl era at Auburn was certainly disappointing, as the program missed the NCAA Tournament a season removed from playing in the Final Four. The Tigers accrued a 17-16 record and campaigned heavily for a bid to the Big Dance, but they fell just short.

“If you look at our résumé, if you compare us to the rest of the teams on the bubble, which I’m happy to go over all these notes with you, we deserve to be in the tournament,” Pearl said following his team’s loss to Tennessee in the SEC Tournament.

“None of the teams in the bubble, if they play our schedule, I really don’t think they’re going to perform as well as we did this year. I just don’t. I’m just going to fight for my guys on that. I’ll stand on that. So I’m going to watch this, break down, see the things we did well, didn’t do well. We’ll get back to Auburn, we group, see what the committee decides.”

Instead of packing it up after the NCAA Tournament snub, however, Auburn accepted a bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). It marked the Tigers first appearance in the Tournament since 2009. Auburn won all five of its NIT games, bringing home an NIT Championship for the first time in program history.

Heading into year two of the Steven Pearl era at Auburn, an appearance in the NCAA Tournament looks to be the next wall to break down for the second-generation coach. Retaining Kevin Overton is a massive win in attempting to do so.