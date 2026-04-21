The Auburn Tigers have landed a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal from Adam Olsen, the program announced on Tuesday. It’s an in-state commitment for head coach Steven Pearl, as Olsen previously played at South Alabama. He will now make the short drive to Auburn for the 2026-2027 season.

“The facilities are great, just good people,” Olsen said via Justin Hokanson of On3 | Rivals’ Auburn Sports. “Good people here, religious people — that’s a big thing for me. And student life, man, everyone saying hi, coming up taking pictures and stuff, it’s just a great atmosphere.”

a sharp shooter joins the squad 💦 pic.twitter.com/ify49HcAeV — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 21, 2026

Attached to the official announcement of Olsen’s signing is a statement from Pearl. He provided Auburn fans with a bit of a scouting report on the Tigers’ new player. Pearl appears to be excited to deploy Olsen in different ways next season.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Adam Olsen to our program,” Pearl said. “Adam has what I’d call a super power — he’s one of the best three-point shooters in all of college basketball. If he sees it, he can make it. At 6’8 with a quick, high release, Adam will consistently get clean looks in an offense that has improved both makes and shooting percentages for our players year after year.

“Adam isn’t just one-dimensional. He’s a true three-level scorer who can knock down the mid-range shot and attack downhill, using his body to finish through contact at the rim. His ability to play multiple positions makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Defensively, Adam is excited to show his versatility. His size and length allow him to guard multiple positions and make plays on that end of the floor.

“He’s ready to have the best summer of his career — putting in work in the weight room with Coach D and continuing to develop on the court with our staff. We can’t wait to get Adam on campus and get to work.”

Pearl is certainly right about Olsen being one of the best shooters in the country. His 39.5% from deep last season was good enough for No. 1 in the Sun Belt. Olsen put up just over eight shots a game, resulting in an average of 16.7 points.

Auburn will welcome the scoring with open arms. Pearl knows results need to be better moving forward after missing out on the NCAA transfer portal. Acquiring guys such as Olsen only helps the cause.