Auburn linebacker D’Angelo Barber has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Barber spent two seasons with the Tigers.

He was a true freshman in 2024 after enrolling early. He saw action in just one game, failing to record any statistics. It does not appear that he played in 2025 based on his Auburn biography.

Prior to enrolling at Auburn, D’Angelo Barber was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 568 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 50 linebacker in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the state of Alabama, hailing from Pinson (AL) Clay-Chalkville.

In high school, Barber helped lead his team to the Class 6A state championship. He totaled 152 tackles with 2 sacks, 8 TFL, 2 forced fumbles and an interception as a senior team captain.

D’Angelo Barber, who was a three-year first-team All-State selection in football, was also a multi-sport star. He excelled in basketball and baseball, as well.

D’Angelo Barber joins other Tigers in portal

D’Angelo Barber isn’t the only Auburn player who has entered the transfer portal this cycle. He’s not even the only player on the team’s defense. Some have already made decisions about their next stops.

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, former Auburn EDGE Jamonta Waller has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Waller announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal after coaching changes on the Plains. Fast forward a few weeks and he remains in the SEC with Arkansas.

Waller wound up playing in just one game during his time at Auburn. Season-ending foot surgery cut his true freshman campaign short, only appearing against Alabama A&M. And then this past season, Waller did not take the field.

Three years of eligibility remain as a result. Auburn still listed Waller as a freshman on his official roster bio after a redshirt was taken in 2024. Folks in Fayetteville might be hoping they got a multi-year player out of the portal.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings view Waller as a three-star prospect. He is the No. 803 overall player to enter this cycle. Just looking at his position, Waller gets into the top 100 at No. 78.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.