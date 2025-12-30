Auburn QB Deuce Knight plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Knight is a former five-star recruit.

Knight finished his true freshman season with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. He added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

He made one start — the Nov. 22 matchup vs. Mercer. Knight finished the game 15-20 (75 percent) passing for 239 yards while also running for 162 yards during the contest. He accounted for six total touchdowns during the contest.

The eventual 62-17 win came as a result of some massive plays. This included a 75-yard rushing score to open the game, another one at the end of the first quarter for 51 more yards and a 91-yard touchdown throw to WR Malcolm Simmons.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

However, Auburn fired its former head coach Hugh Freeze midway through the season and have since replaced him with former USF headman Alex Golesh. Knight committed to Freeze and staff in Dec. 2024. Auburn went on to finish the season with a 5-7 record which included a 1-7 mark vs. the SEC.

Before college, Knight was the No. 25 player and No. 5 overall quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. That’s according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the top-ranked player from the state of Mississippi

Once the NCAA transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, players can officially enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal and go on to initiate contact with their preferred schools. The portal will be open for 15 days and close on Jan. 16.

Notably, players who are on teams competing in the national championship game are allowed five extra days to make their portal decision. The College Football Playoff championship game will be played on Jan. 19, so the players on those teams will be allowed until Jan. 24 to enter the portal and choose their next school.

