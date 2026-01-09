Auburn wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He previously declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He spent one year with the Tigers after transferring from Georgia Tech this past offseason, playing all 12 games with Auburn in 2025 and finishing as its second-leading receiver. He recorded 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 14 rushing attempts for a total of 61 yards.

Prior to this year, Singleton spent the first two years of his college career playing for the Yellow Jackets. He was named a Freshman All-American in 2023 after bursting onto the scene with 48 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns.

Singleton led Georgia Tech in receiving both as a true freshman and during his sophomore season in 2024 before transferring to Auburn. He is a dynamic playmaker who should have plenty of teams after him once the portal opens.

In all, Singleton finished his three-year college football career with 162 receptions for 2,002 yards and 13 touchdowns. 1,468 of those yards and nine touchdowns came during his time at Georgia Tech.

Eric Singleton played high school football at Alexander (GA), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 1,078 overall player and No. 164 receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Moreover, Auburn is coming off a 5-7 finish to this past season that saw them fire coach Hugh Freeze, just barely missing out on bowl eligibility. The Tigers recently hired USF coach Alex Golesh to be his replacement, who enters Auburn with high expectations as he looks to turn the program around.

The coaching change is likely to cause many more players to depart. It will be interesting to see how Auburn handles the cycle as it enters a new era under Golesh.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

— On3’s Chandler Vessels contributed to this report.