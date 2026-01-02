Auburn sophomore wide receiver N’Nonye Marcus plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

Marcus committed to head coach Hugh Freeze, who was hired at Auburn prior to the 2023 season. After two-and-a-half disappointing seasons, however, Freeze was let go following the Tigers’ 4-5 start to the 2025 season. He was replaced by USF head coach Alex Golesh, who led the Bulls to a 9-3 record this season.

“It’s surreal,” Golesh said on the Dec. 3 edition of ‘SportsCenter‘ about taking over at Auburn. “You feel like you’re in a little bit of a movie. But this is something you sit down for and you plan ahead of time. We literally had every single hour planned out for the first six months. The plan is the plan. You obviously deviate a little bit as you go. You prioritize more than anything else. In my program and my personality, you prioritize the players that you’re coaching.”

“The opportunity to come into a place like Auburn and specifically to get here on the Plains… I mean, this is one of the premier jobs in the entire country. For me, I’ve dreamed of an opportunity like this. When this opportunity came about, you sprint with this. It’s life-changing, not in the sense that the level that it’s at or what it really is. It’s life-changing because this is one of the very few places in the country that you can come and win a national title at.”

The program made a coaching hire that excited the fanbase. But Marcus will not be sticking around for the new era.

Auburn’s Transfer Portal departures

N’nonye Marcus is now the 32nd Auburn player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

