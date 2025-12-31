Auburn WR Sam Turner plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Auburn wide receiver Sam Turner plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Turner just wrapped up his first season with the program as a true freshman. Instead of staying on the Plains for the 2026 season, Turner plans to continue his career elsewhere.

Wide receiver was a position of strength for Auburn this past year, meaning playing time was hard to come by for younger guys. Turner only saw the field in three games, making his debut vs. Ball State. However, the other two were against SEC opponents in Kentucky and Mississippi State. No stats were recorded in any of those.

Unfortunately, an injury prevented Turner from having any kind of chance of suiting up to close out the campaign. His official Auburn roster bio says the final three games were missed due to an undisclosed ailment. On the bright side, this means a redshirt can be taken. Four years of eligibility should remain for Turner at his next stop.

Turner played high school football at Atlanta (GA) Southwest DeKalb, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 432 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

At one point during the recruiting process, Turner was a Georgia Tech commit. Auburn was able to flip him and hang on through National Signing Day just over a year ago. Turner is now back on the open market, free to make a decision on where he ends up.

Auburn roster continues to see turnover after hiring Alex Golesh

Any time there is a coaching change, roster turnover is going to take place. This is nothing new in the modern world of college football. Auburn is just the latest program to go through it after firing Hugh Freeze and bringing Alex Golesh into the mix.

Even so, the wide receiver spot has taken a massive hit in recent days. No name bigger than star Cam Coleman, who is now one of the top players available in the transfer portal. Teams from across the country will be desperate to add Coleman to their 2026 roster.

Turner makes it the sixth wide receiver Auburn has lost. Other big names from their recruiting days include Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson. It’s going to be a room that Golesh needs to rework himself through the portal this offseason.