Former Baylor EDGE rusher Kamauryn Morgan is set to visit Auburn or March 28, he confirmed on social media. Morgan spent one year with the Bears and is considered the best-available player in the portal as of this writing.

He saw action in 10 games during his true freshman season. He’d play 125 snaps over that span, logging six tackles and one QB hurry. He played 78 snaps at outside linebacker and the rest at defensive end.

Morgan is actually back in the portal for a second time this offseason. He originally pledged his commitment with Virginia Tech at first, but was deemed ineligible due to an academic issue at Baylor. Morgan appealed the decision, and is now eligible to play which is why his stay in the portal is taking longer than most.

Despite the NCAA granting him his eligibility, he won’t be playing for the Hokies next season. Instead, he opted to jump back in the portal as he waits to announce his commitment. Only time will tell of Auburn will be the next team for the former four-star EDGE rusher.

While he stands as the top player remaining in the portal, Morgan ranks as the No. 159 overall player and No. 19 EDGE in the 2026 transfer class according that the On3 Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

Auburn currently has the No. 56th transfer portal class in the country, seeing new head coach Alex Golesh bring in 39 players ahead of his first season at the helm. They bring in 21 players from the high school ranks, good for 42nd nationally as well.

By the time he arrives for his visit at Auburn on the 28th, the Tigers will already be several practices into their spring training which spans from March 17 through April 18.

With most incoming portal talent already enrolled in their respective schools, Morgan will likely be playing catchup wherever he lands. Most programs have already begun spring ball at this point, but there are enough new faces in Auburn to where that likely won’t be an issue.

Auburn isn’t the only big-time power conference school looking to land Morgan’s services. Multiple teams from the Big 12, ACC, Big Ten as well as the SEC have already given him offers. For now, he’s mulling them over.