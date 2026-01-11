Baylor transfer running back Bryson Washington has committed to Auburn, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Washington has been Baylor‘s leading rusher for the past two seasons. The Franklin, TX native recorded 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 154 carries this past season. Across three seasons in Waco, Washington totaled 1,861 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Prior to enrolling at Baylor, Washington was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 648 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 23 ATH in his class and the No. 103 overall player from the state of Texas, hailing from Franklin.

Washington commits to Auburn and head coach Alex Golesh, who was hired to replace former head coach Hugh Freeze this offseason. After two-and-a-half disappointing seasons, Freeze was let go following the Tigers’ 4-5 start to the 2025 campaign. He was replaced by Golesh, who led USF to a 9-3 record this season.

“It’s surreal,” Golesh said on the Dec. 3 edition of ‘SportsCenter‘ about taking over at Auburn. “You feel like you’re in a little bit of a movie. But this is something you sit down for and you plan ahead of time. We literally had every single hour planned out for the first six months. The plan is the plan. You obviously deviate a little bit as you go. You prioritize more than anything else. In my program and my personality, you prioritize the players that you’re coaching.”

“The opportunity to come into a place like Auburn and specifically to get here on the Plains… I mean, this is one of the premier jobs in the entire country. For me, I’ve dreamed of an opportunity like this. When this opportunity came about, you sprint with this. It’s life-changing, not in the sense that the level that it’s at or what it really is. It’s life-changing because this is one of the very few places in the country that you can come and win a national title at.”

Bryson Washington is the 21st Transfer Portal addition for Auburn. 11 of the 21 portal additions followed Golesh from USF.

