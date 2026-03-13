Bruce Pearl is spending conference championship week in the city he normally does, just in a different capacity. Auburn began its SEC Tournament journey on Wednesday in Nashville, only to lose the following day to Tennessee. A huge run for the Vols late in the second-half turned into the difference, potentially ending Auburn’s season. To say Pearl was upset would be an understatement.

Of course, Pearl is no longer on the bench as the head coach. His son, Steven, took over before the 2025-2026 season began. Instead, the elder Pearl is in the stands and cheering like the rest of us fans would. His emotions when it comes to the game are in the same place too.

Pearl was caught on video erupting at an official over a call, presumably one that did not go in favor of Auburn or was not made at all. He screamed “That’s bull***” at one point, even calling out the official by name. Not your typical heckling from a fan, to say the least. You can check out the full moment here.

Bruce Pearl was NOT HAPPY with someone at today’s SEC tournament game with his son at the helm of the tigers.



“Thats bullsh**”



Who do you think it was? pic.twitter.com/yoF7AtwM5f — Random SEC (@therandomsec) March 12, 2026

Yelling in-person was not the only avenue Pearl took to make his thoughts on officiating known. Social media became an outlet for him, subtly saying Auburn has not gotten enough foul calls.

“There’s Rim Protection and there’s what’s been allowed to happen in the last 10 minutes,” Pearl said via X.

As mentioned, Auburn was not able to hold onto its lead down the stretch. Pearl will now turn his attention to his job as a studio analyst for Turner, getting set to appear on the Selection Sunday bracket reveal show.

Bruce Pearl now in favor of Miami (OH) making NCAA Tournament despite MAC Tournament loss

Pearl’s transition from coaching to media has come with some people getting upset with his opinions. One, in particular, set the college basketball world on fire. When discussing Miami (OH) being a bubble team, Pearl was originally against them getting an at-large bid.

His tune changed on Thursday after the RedHawks lost in the MAC Tournament. Pearl says they should hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

“In spite of the recent propaganda I’ve always been a mid major guy. I think a 1 loss Miami of Ohio team should get in!” Pearl wrote on X. “I don’t think they are one of the best 37 at large teams, but are 1 of the most deserving Good for the MAC, Cinderella and March madness.”