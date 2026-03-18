Charles Barkley has grown used to seeing Auburn compete in the NCAA Tournament. Not this year, though, as the Tigers were one of the first teams on the outside on Selection Sunday. Many debated whether or not they deserved to get in. Plenty of metrics favored Auburn, only to hold an overall record of 17-16.

Opinions on the matter did not stop with Barkley, either. He gave his thoughts on whether or not Auburn should have been included in the field. As much as Barkley loves his alma mater, his belief is that the right decision was made.

“Auburn should not have got in,” Barkley said. “I love Steve(n) Pearl but we playing in the NIT tonight. We didn’t deserve to get into the big dance. We were too inconsistent all year. I hate saying that but I didn’t think we deserved to get in… They just didn’t finish well enough.”

Barkley mentions the poor ending to the regular season. Auburn lost eight out of its last 10 games. Kentucky and LSU were the two wins, both of which were on the Plains. What hurt the most is that three of the losses came against non-NCAA Tournament teams. To say the resume took a major dive would be an understatement.

There was some hope early in the SEC Tournament of making a run. Beating Mississippi State was a nice start before getting a lead on Tennessee the following day. But a poor second half cost Auburn, sending them packing on Thursday afternoon. Taking the loss turned out to be fatal, not adding another Quad 1 victory with the chance to add more.

If Auburn fans can take something positive away from Barkley’s quote, it’s him backing Pearl. Year One certainly turned into a rough one for the first-time head coach. Pearl was thrown into a last-moment situation following the retirement of his father. Even with the missed NCAA Tournament, plenty of good moments were produced.

Participating in the NIT could be a nice way to kick-start the program heading into 2026-2027. Auburn will do a ton of work through the NCAA transfer portal, hoping to build a roster capable of participating in March Madness. After all, the Tigers are around a year removed from being a Final Four team.

Barkley is going to keep the faith moving forward. But for this season, he did not think Auburn deserved a bid.