Former Creighton forward Owen Freeman has committed to Auburn via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Joe Tipton confirms. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Freeman made 26 appearances and nine starts for the Bluejays this past season. He averaged 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.9 minutes per game. He shot 60.2% from the field.

Freeman transferred to Creighton last offseason after spending two years at Iowa. As a true freshman for the Hawkeyes, Freeman averaged 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Freeman built on his momentum for his sophomore season, averaging career-highs of 16.7 points and 6.7 boards per game, while shooting 63.8% from the floor. Unfortunately, Freeman missed Iowa’s final 14 games of its season after undergoing surgery on his finger.

Freeman was a member of the preseason 2025-26 All-Big East First Team, but ultimately underperformed in his new environment. Now, Freeman will aim to rediscover his footing with the Tigers.

Owen Freeman played high school basketball at Moline (IL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 189 overall player and No. 37 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Auburn, Freeman was the No. 47 power forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is the second transfer who has committed to Auburn this offseason. In contrast, four Tigers have entered the portal since the season’s end.

This past season was Steven Pearl‘s first as Auburn’s head coach. He was promoted and signed a five-year contract after his father, Bruce Pearl, unexpectedly retired only weeks before the Tigers’ season began.

In a short turnaround, Steven Pearl led Auburn to a 22-16 overall record and a 7-11 mark in conference play. The Tigers narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament appearance.

While many programs in the past have refused any other postseason play invitations out of frustration, Auburn accepted an offer to play in the NIT. Auburn didn’t allow the opportunity to go to waste, rattling off five consecutive wins to secure the NIT title.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.