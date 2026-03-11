ESPN's Joe Lunardi gives somewhat dire outlook for Auburn entering SEC Tournament

As Auburn steps onto the floor for its SEC Tournament opener against South Carolina, there are no two ways around it. The Tigers must win if they want to get into the NCAA Tournament.

And that’s just the start, says ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Steven Pearl‘s squad has plenty of work left to do.

“It’s a do-or-die game for Auburn, there’s no other way around it,” Lunardi said on SEC Now just before tip-off. “And it’s not even a do-or-die to get the payoff today. It’s to live to fight another day, tomorrow, against Tennessee if they’re fortunate enough to advance.”

Auburn enters the game with a 16-15 record, having finished with a 7-11 mark in SEC play. There simply isn’t a ton of meat on the bone, though there are some bright spots.

A win over defending national champion Florida is doing a lot of heavy lifting. Auburn could use a few more Quadrant 1 wins this week to supplement that result.

Still, the Tigers are hanging close to the NCAA Tournament bubble. Lunardi explained exactly where they are.

“The bracket part is if Auburn wins today and Indiana loses tonight, Auburn could be our last team in tomorrow morning, still needing to beat Tennessee to stay in that spot,” he said. “So this is the kind of game that can only hurt them. It can’t really get them where they want to go.”

That stakes enough? Come this time of year, things can get really simple. Just win. Any loss and you’re potentially done for the year.

The good news for Auburn? It’s not the only team in this position.

“I think it’s an average bubble,” Lunardi said. “If you’re an Auburn fan you’re rooting against Indiana, of course, tonight. You’re rooting against SMU right now. You’re rooting against Central Florida when they play later on. All those teams that are around you in a similar position, you’d like them all to come up small and you to come up big.”