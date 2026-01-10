Former Missouri EDGE defender Nate Johnson signed with Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program after transferring in from Appalachian State.

Johnson played in just nine games, sparingly, this season. He had six total tackles and a tackle for loss. In his career, Johnson has 83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Gaffney (S.C.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 30 overall prospect in the state, the No. 121 safety in the class and the No. 1,577 overall prospect in the class.

Johnson is a timely move considering new head coach Alex Golesh lost an EDGE defender already. Amaris Williams committed to Georgia earlier this week.

Williams played in 11 games during the 2025 season. He recorded 16 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss and 2.0 sacks. As the season went on he was becoming a bigger force on the pass rush.

That came after a freshman season at Auburn in which Williams played in 11 games. He tallied six tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks during that campaign.

Prior to enrolling at Auburn, Williams was ranked as a four-star prospect and a Top 100 recruit, checking in at No. 64 nationally in the 2024 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also debuted as the No. 10 EDGE in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Clinton (NC) Clinton.

In high school, Williams was a two-way player. He had 40 tackles as a senior, with 20 of them for a loss. He also had 11 sacks. On offense, he piled up 700 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.