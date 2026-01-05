Former USF cornerback Gavin Jenkins signed with Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He follows head coach Alex Golesh.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Jenkins was a three-star recruit out of Lake Butler (Fla.) Union County, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 141 overall prospect in the state, the No. 110 cornerback in the class and the No. 1,123 prospect in the class.

Jenkins did not suit up this past season for the Bulls. He’ll get his shot on The Plains next season reuniting with his head coach.

Gavin Jenkins latest addition for Alex Golesh

Almost right away, Golesh faced his first major test at Auburn. After being hired on November 30th, he had to quickly turn around and sign his first high school class, with National Signing Day on December 3rd. That is, by no means, an easy task for any coach, but it’s particularly tough in the SEC, where talent is so important to every team.

In the wake of National Signing Day, Golesh addressed his first class. There, he explained that winning on signing day isn’t the goal because it’s too soon. His focus is on getting the most out of these young players in the years to come. That could include transfers like Jenkins.

“I’ll give you the true answer on signing class questions in general,” Alex Golesh said. “I think you’ll know in a couple of years. Some positions faster than others, but I’ve never thought that ‘winning’ signing day, quote-unquote, was critically important. I think if you try winning signing day, you’re probably barking up the wrong tree in a lot of ways. I think if you win football games it probably helps you a little bit more, probably appreciate it in a lot of ways. That’s not a copout, don’t take it this way for what the class was.”