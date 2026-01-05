Former USF wide receiver Jeremiah Koger has signed with the Auburn Tigers, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Koger is just the latest player new head coach Alex Golesh has brought with him from USF. Some new weapons were needed on the Plains and Koger certainly provides a spark.

Per the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings, Koger is a three-star prospect. He ranks as the No. 111 overall player to enter this cycle. Koger slots in at No. 24 when just comparing him to other wide receivers currently on the open market.

As for the on-field production, plenty was there for Koger during the 2025 season. Thirteen games played resulted in 38 receptions for 597 yards and eight touchdowns. Koger’s high point came in November in a massive game against Navy, hauling in nine passes for 112 yards and a touchdown. Auburn will be hoping for similar performances moving forward.

Given no redshirt was taken last year, three years of eligibility remain for Koger. Golesh is bringing a lot of his pieces from USF, both experienced players and those with plenty of time remaining in college, over to Auburn. Koger might have a chance to be up there with the best.