Former Vanderbilt shooting guard George Kimble III committed to Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal. He spent one year at Vandy before hitting the portal.

Kimble did not log any stats for Vanderbilt this year. He transferred in from Eastern Kentucky, where he played 25 games in 2024–25. He averaged 18 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, shot 38% from the floor and 34.8% from three-point range.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Kimble was not ranked, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He played HS basketball at Berkeley Prep.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closed on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes did not have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

George Kimble III commits to Auburn

Kimble is off to Auburn and he is not alone going into next season. Former Troy forward Thomas Dowd has committed to Auburn via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dowd started in all but one of his 34 appearances for Troy this past season. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 44.1% from the field 33.3% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Sun Belt First Team Selection. In total, Dowd amassed 99 appearances and 83 starts over the course of three seasons at Troy.

Thomas Dowd played high school basketball at Dothan (AL), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. However, at the time of his commitment to Auburn, Dowd was the No. 21 small forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.