Auburn woke up Thursday morning feeling pretty good about where it sat in the NCAA Tournament bubble. Seemingly, everything was in their own hands before a SEC Tournament quarterfinal against Tennessee. But things began to go south in more ways than one. None more so than losing to the Vols in Nashville to end any chance of adding to the resume.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi says the Tigers “no longer have a path” into the NCAA Tournament after being placed at the top of his ‘First Four Out’ group. Not what anybody on the Plains wants to hear as anxiety surely will begin to kick in.

“Miami‘s loss and bid-thievery ruined the day for Auburn, even before the Tigers fell in the SEC Tournament to Tennessee,” Lunardi said. “There is a metrics gap between the last two teams in the field (Texas and SMU) and Auburn, which may no longer have a path to moving up and into the bracket.”

Lunardi spoke on Wednesday about Auburn potentially hearing its name called on Selection Sunday, even if with a loss to Tennessee. Mid-major conferences were the main selling point, needing the heavy favorites to cut down the nets this weekend.

“You’re talking about the major conferences, Auburn needs to be rooting for Miami (OH) and Saint Louis once we get into those tournaments later in the week,” Lunardi said on SEC Network. “That’s where their fate is really going to lie. And if everything goes right for them, I’m saying it right now, they don’t even have to win tomorrow.”

But Miami (OH) lost to UMass in the first round of the MAC Tournament. Now, a bid stealer is likely to come out of the conference. Many out there still believe Miami (OH) will get into the field after finishing with a 31-1 overall record. The MAC has not seen two teams get into the field in the same year since 1999.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl certainly can point to some metrics favoring his team. The record might not look too pretty at 17-16 but some of those wins are nice. Beating Florida in Gainesville and taking down St. John’s is likely why Auburn is still even in the discussion. Not many teams in college basketball have played as tough a schedule.

Even so, Lunardi thinks the journey is going to come to an end. The two teams — Texas and SMU — ahead of Auburn, in Lunardi’s eyes, have too big of a cushion.