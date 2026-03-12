Joe Lunardi breaks down Auburn's bracketology fate after Miami-Ohio loss, path to bid

This year’s NCAA Tournament bubble just became a lot more tenuous after previously undefeated Miami-Ohio suffered its first loss of the season Thursday in the MAC Tournament quarterfinals. But after finishing the regular season at 31-0, the RedHawks (31-1) are a practical lock to make the 68-team field given historic precedent.

In fact, famed ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi suggested Miami-Ohio’s loss cemented its place among the NCAA Tournament’s “Last Four In” to make the MAC a rare two-team mid-major conference. Of course, that means someone got knocked out, that team is Auburn, which drops to Lunardi’s “First Four Out” grouping, at least temporarily.

But, the Tigers (17-15) are hardly out of the March Madness mix, especially since they’re still currently alive in the 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. In fact, Lunardi believes a second-round win Thursday afternoon against No. 25 Tennessee could be enough to boost Auburn (17-15) back into the 68-team field among the Final Four In.

“I think we knew all along that it would come down to Auburn and Miami of Ohio in discussion for an at-large bid,” Lunardi said between Big 12 Tournament games on ESPN. “Miami’s loss bumps the Tigers, at least for now, to the top of the First Four Out, but Auburn can play its way back in with a win over Tennessee.

“But the team they’re going to have to bump won’t be Miami, I think they’re safe. It’s going to be SMU, Texas or VCU. So a lot to play for as the SEC Tournament continues.”

This report will be updated.