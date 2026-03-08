Joe Lunardi reveals where Auburn lies on NCAA Tournament bubble after Alabama loss

Auburn finished its first regular season under first-year head coach Steven Pearl with a 16-15 record, including a 7-11 record against the SEC. In turn, the Tigers are right on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

It’s currently a toss up whether they make the Big Dance. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said that the Tigers are aided by one thing at the moment — every other bubble team (minus Stanford) lost on Saturday. This keeps things relatively the same heading into conference tournament week along the cut line for the NCAA Tournament.

“This is a team that’s just a game above .500 and loss last night at Alabama, not surprisingly,” Lunardi said during SportsCenter on Sunday morning. “But because they had the least bad loss of all the bubble teams, they sit as our last team in (the tournament) heading into the final day of regular season play.”

Auburn lost to No. 16 Alabama 96-84 on Saturday night is the third loss for the Tigers in their last four games to end the regular season. They’re now set to take on Mississippi State on Wednesday during the first round of the SEC tournament.

A couple of wins could in Nashville could secure the Tigers spot in the field, though it’s no foregone conclusion. However, teams like Indiana, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Cal and Stanford are all banking on a run in their respective conference tournaments.

Auburn hopped Indiana for Lunardi’s last spot in the tournament after the Hoosiers lost 91-78 to Ohio State on Saturday. Santa Clara, SMU and VCU serve as Lunardi’s other projected last four in.

“Do I think Auburn will hold it for a week? No,” Lunardi said. “Do I think someone will pass them? Yes, but today, we still need 68 teams, and the Tigers are the last and final at-large choice.”

Every game from here on out is a must-win for Auburn and company. Tip-off between the Tigers and Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament is set for 3 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.