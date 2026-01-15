LSU transfer freshman DL Walter Mathis Jr. has committed to Auburn, AuburnOn3 reports. He was tabbed as the No. 847 ranked player (No. 90 DL) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.

As a true freshman, Mathis Jr. recorded nine tackles and one pass deflection this past season.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Mathis Jr. was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 496 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 50 DL in his class and the No. 66 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Calvary Baptist Day.

Mathis Jr. commits to Auburn and head coach Alex Golesh, who was hired to replace former head coach Hugh Freeze this offseason. After two-and-a-half disappointing seasons, Freeze was let go following the Tigers’ 4-5 start to the 2025 campaign. He was replaced by Golesh, who led USF to a 9-3 record this season.

“It’s surreal,” Golesh said on the Dec. 3 edition of ‘SportsCenter‘ about taking over at Auburn. “You feel like you’re in a little bit of a movie. But this is something you sit down for and you plan ahead of time. We literally had every single hour planned out for the first six months. The plan is the plan. You obviously deviate a little bit as you go. You prioritize more than anything else. In my program and my personality, you prioritize the players that you’re coaching.”

“The opportunity to come into a place like Auburn and specifically to get here on the Plains… I mean, this is one of the premier jobs in the entire country. For me, I’ve dreamed of an opportunity like this. When this opportunity came about, you sprint with this. It’s life-changing, not in the sense that the level that it’s at or what it really is. It’s life-changing because this is one of the very few places in the country that you can come and win a national title at.”

Auburn’s Transfer Portal Additions

Walter Mathis Jr. is the 27th Transfer Portal addition for Auburn. 13 of the 27 portal additions followed Golesh from USF.

