Michigan State transfer offensive lineman Stanton Ramil is committing to Auburn, On3 has learned. He just finished up his redshirt sophomore season in East Lansing.

Tamil played high school football at Thompson (Alabaster, AL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 220 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Ramil was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings after entering his name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Auburn, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Moreover, USF Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown has also committed to transfer to the Auburn Tigers, he tells On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He spent the previous four seasons with the Bulls.

A Second-Team All-American Conference selection in 2025, this move comes after he began a visit to Auburn on Saturday, January 3rd, for an official visit. His former head coach at USF, Alex Golesh, was hired by the Tigers this cycle, giving the two some familiarity as they enter this new era of Auburn football.

Brown played his high school football at Rolesville in North Carolina. There, he was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022. He was the 1,158th-ranked player nationally and the 67th-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle.

In 2022, his first season at USF, Brown played in four games, utilizing his redshirt in the process. By 2023, he’d become the team’s starting quarterback, a role he’s held in the three years since then, outside of missing some time in 2024 due to a lower leg injury. The exact nature of it wasn’t disclosed at the time, but it would cost him seven games that season.

Brown played a total of 35 games at USF. During that time, he completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 7,690 yards and 61 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for an additional 2,265 yards and 31 touchdowns, making him a major threat with his legs.

— On3’s Dan Morrison contributed to this article.