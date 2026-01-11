North Carolina tight end Jake Johnson has committed to Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He will return to the SEC after a previous stint at Texas A&M.

Johnson began his career with the Aggies, playing in two seasons worth of action before ultimately transferring out. His second season at Texas A&M was the most productive of his career.

After logging one catch for two yards in 2022, Jake Johnson had a bit of a breakout season in 2023 in College Station. He caught 24 passes for 235 yards and four scores that year. He used that as an opportunity to enter the transfer portal, looking for a new home.

He landed on North Carolina. At North Carolina, injuries took their toll. Johnson caught just two passes for 21 yards in 2024. Then, following a coaching change, he notched 16 receptions for 144 yards and a score in 2025.

In his college career, Jake Johnson has put together respectable numbers. He’s now at 43 catches for 402 yards and five scores.

Prior to enrolling at Texas A&M, Jake Johnson was a sought-after recruit. He was a top-100 prospect and a four-star recruit, checking in at No. 74 overall nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Johnson was the top-ranked tight end in his class and the No. 7 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Bogart (GA) Oconee County.

Notably, Johnson has played alongside his brother Max Johnson for the past four years. Max is a quarterback who has had stints at LSU, Texas A&M and North Carolina.

Auburn adds Jake Johnson, Nate Johnson

In addition to Jake Johnson making his commitment, former Missouri EDGE defender Nate Johnson signed with Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the program after transferring in from Appalachian State.

Johnson played in just nine games, sparingly, this season. He had six total tackles and a tackle for loss. In his career, Johnson has 83 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Johnson was a three-star recruit out of Gaffney (S.C.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 30 overall prospect in the state, the No. 121 safety in the class and the No. 1,577 overall prospect in the class.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.