Notre Dame transfer wide receiver Antavious Richardson is committing to Auburn, On3 has learned. He’ll provide a nice boost to the Tigers’ offense.

Richardson played high school football at Greenville (Greenville, GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 285 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Richardson was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 368 overall recruit, and the No. 60 overall wide receiver available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal lasted 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. Players have had just over two weeks to enter the portal, but they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, which varies throughout the sport.

LSU transfer freshman DL Walter Mathis Jr. has committed to Auburn, AuburnOn3 reports. He was tabbed as the No. 847 ranked player (No. 90 DL) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating. As a true freshman, Mathis Jr. recorded nine tackles and one pass deflection this past season.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Mathis Jr. was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 496 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 50 DL in his class and the No. 66 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Calvary Baptist Day.

Mathis Jr. commits to Auburn and head coach Alex Golesh, who was hired to replace former head coach Hugh Freeze this offseason. After two-and-a-half disappointing seasons, Freeze was let go following the Tigers’ 4-5 start to the 2025 campaign. He was replaced by Golesh, who led USF to a 9-3 record this season.

Auburn’s Transfer Portal Additions

Antavious Richardson is the 28th Transfer Portal addition for Auburn. 13 of the 28 portal additions followed Golesh from USF.

