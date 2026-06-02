Official visit seals the deal as CB Aidyn Wiggins commits to Auburn

Aidyn Wiggins didn’t need multiple visits to know Auburn was where he wanted to be.

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound cornerback from Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes made his first trip to Auburn this weekend for his official visit, and by the end of it, he was ready to make his decision.

Wiggins announced his commitment to Auburn following the visit, giving Alex Golesh and the Tigers another significant addition in the secondary.

“Auburn made me feel welcomed and feel like family,” Wiggins told Rivals.

The Tigers entered Wiggins’ recruitment relatively late compared to some other programs. Auburn extended an offer on May 9, but the coaching staff quickly made up ground.

That approach paid off.

With almost 30 scholarship offers and several Power Four programs pushing for his commitment, Wiggins had plenty of options. Auburn’s staff separated itself through the relationships it built in a short period of time.

“The vibe and atmosphere are amazing. Everybody loves football and everybody is a diehard. That stood out to me.

“When I made the decision, the coaching staff, development and the bond really pushed Auburn to the top.”

A major piece of that bond came from defensive backs coach Demarcus Van Dyke, who led Auburn’s pursuit of the talented South Carolina cornerback.

“I think Coach DVD is a great coach and is a transparent guy. He’s played in the league, so he knows what it takes.”

Van Dyke’s NFL experience and direct approach resonated with Wiggins throughout the recruiting process and played a significant role in helping Auburn win out.

Head coach Alex Golesh also made a strong impression.

“Coach Golesh is a down-to-earth guy and a guy who will go out of his way for his players and the people around him,” Wiggins said.

Wiggins chose the Tigers over LSU, Syracuse and Virginia Tech, among others.