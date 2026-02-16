Auburn is on a four-game losing streak after falling 88-75 to Arkansas on Saturday. During an appearance on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum criticized first-year Auburn head coach Steven Pearl.

“It’s gone very badly,” Finebaum said of Pearl’s tenure. “Some are arguing that Steven Pearl ends up being his father. … I don’t necessarily buy that. I don’t like what I’ve seen in this team. … “What’s happening right now, It doesn’t add up, and they are in serious danger. If you go from making the Final Four to not making the NCAA tournament, I don’t care what your last name is, Auburn fans are not going to be very happy.”

Pearl was named Auburn’s head coach in September 2025 after his father, Bruce Pearl, retired from the position. Auburn signed Steven Pearl to a five-year contract.

Pearl was an assistant under his father at Auburn from 2017-25. He’s never coached at another school. While Pearl has had promising flashes, Auburn has ultimately underperformed this season.

The Tigers entered the year ranked No. 20 in the country. In the latest AP Top 25, Auburn didn’t receive a single vote. In fairness, Auburn was without leading scorer Keyshawn Hall in its loss to Arkansas this past weekend.

“When you suspend a player, you don’t do it because you’re trying to win some sort of award,” Finebaum said. “You do it because the player has clearly violated team policies to a point where you cannot tolerate it any longer. So, I’m not about to give him a parade because he kicked off his best player. It just tells me that the players weren’t listening to him.”

Pearl suspended Hall indefinitely for disciplinary reasons. Hall’s absence was painfully evident for Auburn against the Razorbacks. Hall is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Auburn shot just 41% from the field and 32% from 3-point range in its loss on Saturday. Steven Pearl is earning a $3 million salary. If he is fired without cause before April 30, 2030, Auburn will owe him half the value of his remaining contract.

Auburn will aim to bounce back on Wednesday when it squares off against Mississippi State at 8 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN2.