Phillip Marshall, legendary Auburn reporter, dies at 76

Phillip Marshall, a legendary Auburn reporter, died Friday, Auburn Undercover announced. Marshall was 76 years old.

Marshall worked for The Decatur Daily, Montgomery Advertiser and Auburn Undercover over the course of his career. He notably spent 17 years at The Huntsville Times, covering the SEC as a whole in addition to Auburn and Alabama

Marshall won two Alabama Sportswriter of the Year awards during his career. He was also named a “legend” by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in 2022.

Tributes poured in after news broke of Marshall’s death. Former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl weighed in via social media, offering prayers for his family and reflecting on their relationship.

“A friend and Auburn Legend! He loved the players and his job,” Pearl wrote on X. “Glad he got to see our basketball program become competitive again! May his memory be a blessing.”

