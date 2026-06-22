Prediction: Missouri to flip priority 4-star from SEC opponent

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING 4-star DL Karlos May moves up his commitment day and has a leader as he closes in on a decision
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Intel: Fresh predictions on Hall, Patterson, Wilson, Tu'upo and more as decisions loom this week
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Auburn closing in on another big recruiting win
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Who's trending where? Fresh predictions and new intel coming off massive visit weekend
More Auburn Tigers News
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Two teams leading for CB Jaden Carey ahead of decision with one trending
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SEC head coach rankings: Where all 16 coaches rank before the 2026 season kicks off
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The Athletic ranks Top 75 prospects in 2026 NBA Draft by unique tiers with surprise at No. 1
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
'It Felt Like Home': 4-star EDGE James Pace Commits To Auburn
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING