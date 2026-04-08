Auburn freshman guard Kaden Magwood plans to enter the Transfer Portal. Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported the news.

In his lone season at Auburn, Magwood averaged 3.7 points, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 rebounds for a Tiger team that missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Magwood was tabbed as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025 by Rivals.

The Louisville native scored a season-high 14 points in Auburn‘s NIT First Round victory over South Alabama. The first season of the Steven Pearl era at Auburn was certainly disappointing, as the program missed the NCAA Tournament a season removed from playing in the Final Four. The Tigers accrued a 17-16 record and campaigned heavily for a bid to the Big Dance, but they fell just short.

“If you look at our résumé, if you compare us to the rest of the teams on the bubble, which I’m happy to go over all these notes with you, we deserve to be in the tournament,” Pearl said while campaigning for an NCAA Tournament bid following their SEC Tournament loss.

“None of the teams in the bubble, if they play our schedule, I really don’t think they’re going to perform as well as we did this year. I just don’t. I’m just going to fight for my guys on that. I’ll stand on that. So I’m going to watch this, break down, see the things we did well, didn’t do well. We’ll get back to Auburn, we group, see what the committee decides.”

Kaden Magwood departs after just one season at Auburn

Instead of packing it up after the NCAA Tournament snub, however, Auburn accepted a bid to the National Invitational Tournament (NIT). It marked the Tigers’ first appearance in the Tournament since 2009.

It appears as if Magwood will not be the lone player departing ahead of Pearl’s second year with the program. Things should be different this time around, however, for the son of the former Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl. Pearl announced his retirement on Sep. 22, less than one month before tipoff of the 2025-26 season, leaving his son not much time to establish his own culture heading into the season.

It will now be up to Steven Pearl to once again re-establish Auburn as one of the SEC’s powers after a down year in the conference. Kaden Magwood, however, will not be sticking around to help.