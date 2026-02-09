Report: Man hospitalized after significant fall from at Jordan-Hare Stadium, police chase

On Saturday at 12:40 a.m. CT, the Auburn Police department arrived at Jordan-Hare Stadium to investigate a criminal trespassing complaint, according to a news release from the department. While searching the stadium, the police encountered multiple individuals and began to chase them.

During the chase, one of the alleged trespassers — a 22-year-old white male — fell from a significant height. Police immediately provided medical aid to the man.

Auburn Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to assist. The individual was transported in a helicopter to a regional hospital for further treatment. The police report said the individual who suffered the fall is in stable condition.

Jordan-Hare Stadium has a capacity of 88,043. It is 12th largest NCAA stadium and has served as the home of the Auburn Tigers since 1939. It regularly provides Auburn with one of the best home-field advantages in all of college football.

A new era at Auburn

Auburn fans will undoubtedly be rowdy in the 2026 campaign as the program enters a new era. In late November, Auburn hired Alex Golesh to be its next head coach.

Golesh was USF’s head coach from 2023-25. He replaced Hugh Freeze, who spent three seasons at the helm of Auburn. While Auburn has undergone significant roster turnover this offseason, Golesh is confident in the future of the program.

“This is going to be the most exciting brand of football we have played around here for a really long time,” Golesh said at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to do things the right way, and we’re bringing championships right here to Auburn! We will bring pride back to the Plains!

“What you’re going to get from me, from our staff and as we get rolling our players, is the hardest-working, toughest, grittiest program in the entire country. … We’re going to find wins at every single margin we can find.”

As of this report, Auburn has added 39 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason, while losing 36 to it. Numerous former USF players followed Golesh to Auburn, but they aren’t the only ones believing in the first-year HC’s vision.

Auburn also received notable commitments from transfers such as EDGE Dashawn Womack and cornerback Andre Jordan Jr. On the flip side, Auburn also lost much of its top talent, including wide receiver Cam Coleman and Eric Singleton Jr. As of this report, Auburn is ranked No. 64 in On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.