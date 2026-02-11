Steven Pearl addresses first technical foul as head coach: 'I didn't think I earned that one'

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl received his first technical foul of the season on Tuesday vs. Vanderbilt, also marking the first of his young career. However, when addressing the media postgame, he expressed disappointment with the result.

“I didn’t think I earned that one,” Pearl said, pointing out that he was wearing a microphone during the game and will review the audio to confirm.

According to the official, Pearl cussing toward him triggered the technical foul, which led Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner to the free-throw line with a chance to build a double-digit lead with 10 minutes left in the second half. The tape will ultimately tell the story, but the Auburn coach is sure he “would never berate them or curse at them like that.”

Eager to share his side of the story, Pearl did reveal what he remembers saying to the official just before the foul call.

“That was a big call,” Pearl recalled saying.

In the end, it was an important period of the game, but did not ultimately determine the outcome. Pearl finished coaching the game without picking up a second toward ejection, and saw his team come up short in a comeback effort.

More on Auburn vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt walked away with an 84-76 win on the road against Auburn, behind a 25-point performance from Tanner. The Commodores also got 22 points from transfer big Jalen Washington.

Despite the loss, Auburn finished with all five starters in double-figures, led by 21 from Tahaad Pettiford. The Tigers only played three off the bench, getting nine points from the reserves. They now sit at 14-10 overall and 5-6 in SEC play.

Auburn now looks toward the weekend, where they will play Arkansas on the road, with a chance to help their NCAA Tournament resume and get a boost in the SEC standings. The Tigers are currently projected as an 8-seed in the latest bracketology update, just above the bubble conversation with just over a month left before Selection Sunday.