Auburn (16-15, 7-11 SEC) has found itself squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into conference championship week. As it stands, the Tigers are ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s last team in the field before the SEC Tournament.

First-year head coach Steven Pearl made the argument for his team to get into the field of 68. According to KenPom, Auburn has the No. 2 strength of record in the country — which Pearl made sure to note during his postgame press press conference after the regular season finale vs. Alabama.

“We play in the best league in college basketball, the deepest league in college basketball,” Pearl said. “We have five of some of the best wins in the country. We have the best win in college basketball at Florida. If you look at our quality wins, and you look at other teams in the bubble, I don’t think those teams get those wins. I just don’t.

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to be considered. I think our resume stands up against anybody’s.”

Heading into the SEC Tournament, Auburn has a 4-11 record against Quad 1 opponents. However, they’re 4-2 against Quad 2 opponents and 2-1 vs. Quad 3. As a result, they’re 40th in the NET rankings.

Pearl didn’t specify which five wins he considers the best besides Florida. However, those four Quad 1 wins include against St. John’s on a neutral court, at home vs. Arkansas, away at Florida and at home vs. Kentucky. Quad 2 wins include at home vs. NC State, Texas and LSU, and on the road vs. Ole Miss.

Not only that, but the Tigers also had to play the likes of Houston, Michigan, Purdue and Arizona during the non-conference.

“We played against some of the best teams in college basketball. We went 2-2 against the conference champions of the SEC the Big East, the Big Ten and the Big 12, and we didn’t play any of those games at home,” Pearl said. “So, we have enough quality wins to be deserving of being in this tournament, but we understand that we’ve got to go to Nashville and we’ve got to make a run just so we don’t have to be sweating it out on Sunday.”

Pearl said the urgency in the locker room is there. His players realize what’s at stake at the SEC Tournament when they take on Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Tip-off between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 3 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.