Former Troy forward Thomas Dowd has committed to Auburn via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Dowd started in all but one of his 34 appearances for Troy this past season. He averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36.0 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8 forward shot 44.1% from the field 33.3% from beyond the arc.

For his efforts, he was named an All-Sun Belt First Team Selection. In total, Dowd amassed 99 appearances and 83 starts over the course of three seasons at Troy.

Thomas Dowd played high school basketball at Dothan (AL), where he was an unranked prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. However, at the time of his commitment to Auburn, Dowd was the No. 21 small forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Dowd is the second transfer who has committed to Auburn this offseason. He joins former Santa Clara center Bukky Oboye.

This past season was Steven Pearl‘s first as Auburn’s head coach. He was promoted and signed a five-year contract after his father, Bruce Pearl, unexpectedly retired only weeks before the Tigers’ season began.

In a short turnaround, Steven Pearl led Auburn to a 22-16 overall record and a 7-11 mark in conference play. The Tigers narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament appearance.

While many programs in the past have refused any other postseason play invitations out of frustration, Auburn accepted an offer to play in the NIT. During a press conference, Pearl explained his decision.

“I’m here to coach basketball,” Pearl said. “The guys on my roster are here to play basketball. We’re all here to compete. I’m not going to duck away from an opportunity to go out there and prepare and compete and play basketball, because that’s what we’re here to do.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.