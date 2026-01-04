South Florida receiver Christian Neptune has signed with Auburn out of the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. Neptune spent one year with the Bulls.

The talented 5-foot-11, 189-foot prospect had a strong first season in college, playing for one of the Group of Five’s most explosive offenses. He appeared in 11 games.

During that time, Christian Neptune recorded 38 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown. He also ran six times for 39 yards, showing some versatility out of the backfield.

Just how versatile was Neptune? Well, he even threw a pass against North Texas, connecting on a 29-yard touchdown strike.

Christian Neptune also served as the occasional return man, though he didn’t produce any results that were all that noteworthy. He returned one kick for a loss of two yards and six punts for a total of nine yards.

Prior to enrolling at USF, Christian Neptune was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 828 overall recruit in the nation in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 126 receiver in the class and the No. 106 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Cantonment (FL) Tate.

Christian Neptune in, Durell Robinson out

While Christian Neptune will help bolster the skill position ranks at Auburn, a number of other players have decided to find playing time elsewhere. Redshirt sophomore running back Durell Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned.

Robinson is seeking his fourth program in four seasons. Robinson’s career began at Charlotte, where he rushed for 166 yards and one touchdown on 40 carries. He then transferred to UConn, where he excelled as the Huskies’ lead back. In 2024, Robinson rushed for 731 yards and eight scores on 107 carries.

He was expected to have a large role in replacing star running back Jarquez Hunter at Auburn, but that just was not the case. Robinson, who dealt with the injury bug all season, tallied just three carries for 57 yards (54 of which came one run against Ball State) and one score.

On3’s Daniel Hager also contributed to this report.