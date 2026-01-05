USF Bulls tight end Jonathan Echols has committed to transfer to the Auburn Tigers, On3 has learned. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Echols made this decision following a visit to Auburn’s campus. It makes him the latest USF Bull to follow head coach Alex Golesh from USF to Auburn.

Jonathan Echols played his high school football at IMG Academy in Florida. However, he is a native of Franklin, Georgia. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. In that recruiting cycle, he had been the 345th-ranked player nationally and the 23rd-ranked tight end. At the time, he had chosen to go to USF over schools like Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia. Charles Power also broke down what he saw from Echols at that stage in his career.

“Do-it-all athlete who looks to best project as an EDGE prospect long-term,” Power wrote. “Played multiple positions for his high school, working as a quarterback, receiver and pass rusher/linebacker. Makes big plays in every phase. Shows high-level play speed in running down plays in pursuit as a defender. Doubles as a playmaker with the ball in his hands on offense. Tested as a plus athlete in the off-season prior to his junior season at 6-foot-3.5, 212 pounds. Transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season. Will need to hammer down a long-term position once he assimilates to the IMG program.”

As a true freshman in 2024, Echols played in only two games. Still, he managed one catch for 59 yards and a touchdown that year. That allowed him to utilize his redshirt that season.

By 2025, he had become a much more important player for the Bulls. In 10 games, he had nine receptions for 109 yards and three touchdowns. That was on 12.1 yards per reception.

This all comes after USF head coach Alex Golesh made the decision to leave USF for Auburn following the 2025 regular season. There, he’s tasked with rebuilding Auburn like he did USF. After missing a bowl in back-to-back seasons, that’s no easy task.

As is often the case, these changes come with massive roster turnover. That’s happened now at both schools. Auburn alone has seen 46 transfers this cycle. Of course, Golesh has already taken several transfers. Among them are multiple USF Bulls. Playmakers like Kory Pettigrew and Christian Neptune are among that mix too, meaning it should be an offense that looks a lot like USF’s next season.