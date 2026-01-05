Former USF running back Nykahi Davenport has committed to Auburn, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was an All-American Conference Honorable Mention selection this past season.

In the 2025 campaign, Davenport tallied 612 rushing yards and seven touchdown on 98 carries. He averaged 6.2 yards per rushing attempts, ranking No. 10 in the American Conference. Davenport also recorded five catches for 50 total yards this past season.

The 6-foot, 220-pound standout didn’t see any action during his true freshman season in 2024 and ultimately redshirted. He is the latest former USF player to follow head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn.

Nykahi Davenport played high school football at Roswell (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,870 overall player and No. 152 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Auburn, Davenport was the No. 27 available running back in the transfer portal, per On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He is the sixth player Auburn has reeled in from the transfer portal this offseason.

Unsurprisingly, five of those players are former USF players. Auburn hired Alex Golesh to be its next head coach in late November. Golesh was USF’s head coach from 2023-25. He replaced Hugh Freeze, who spent three seasons at the helm of Auburn.

With the hire, Auburn is in the midst of substantial roster turnover. As of this report, 32 Auburn players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. Nonetheless, Golesh is confident in the future of the program.

“This is going to be the most exciting brand of football we have played around here for a really long time,” Golesh said at his introductory press conference. “We’re going to play hard, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to do things the right way, and we’re bringing championships right here to Auburn! We will bring pride back to the Plains!

“What you’re going to get from me, from our staff and as we get rolling our players, is the hardest-working, toughest, grittiest program in the entire country. … We’re going to find wins at every single margin we can find.”

