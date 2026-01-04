USF transfer receiver Kory Pettigrew has committed to Auburn, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Pettigrew played one season for the Bulls but took a redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Pettigrew appeared in three games for the Bulls this past season, finishing with three catches for 28 yards. Now he’ll join coach Alex Golesh, who takes over the Tigers heading into 2026.

Pettigrew played high school football for Perry (GA), where he was a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 1,767 overall player and No. 259 receiver in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Auburn is coming off of a 5-7 finish this past season, resulting in the firing of head coach Hugh Freeze. Golesh was brought in as his replacement and it only makes sense that some of his former players would follow him.

So far, four USF players have transfered to Auburn. That includes Pettigrew and fellow receiver Christian Neptune.

Overall, Auburn has welcomed four players since the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. The portal will remain open until Jan. 16, marking 15 days, which is a significantly smaller window from past years.

This story will be updated.