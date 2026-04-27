5-star PG Dylan Mingo, former North Carolina commit, chooses Baylor

Dylan Mingo, a five-star point guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Baylor, his agency LIFT Sports Management told Rivals.

He will join forces with his older brother Kayden Mingo, a Penn State transfer, in Waco.

The 6-foot-5 senior of Long Island Lutheran (NY) was initially committed to North Carolina, but reopened his recruitment following the Tar Heels coaching change.

Mingo, Rivals’ No. 2 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked point guard, missed most of his senior season with injury, but was on a tear this past summer. On the Nike EYBL Circuit with PSA Cardinals, he averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals. He also won MVP at the NBPA Top-100 Camp.

Prior to choosing North Carolina, Mingo considered Baylor, along with Penn State and Washington.

Mingo Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw provided the following on Mingo:

The first thing you notice about Dylan Mingo is his size. He is big, with plus length and wide-set shoulders that should continue to be able to add good weight as he gets older. Mingo is every bit of his listed 6-foot-5, if not more.

Mingo is an excellent defensive presence. Able to turn a primary ball handler while guarding the point of attack or switching down a line up to defend off the ball, or closer to the basket. He has excellent length and great anticipation with a “want-to” on the defensive side of the ball. He collects a lot of deflections an can be disruptive on that end.“